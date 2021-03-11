Xponance Inc. Sells 103,338 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,338 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

