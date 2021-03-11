Xponance Inc. Sells 7,230 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

NYSE APD opened at $266.88 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.65.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

