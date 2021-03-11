XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the February 11th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XTLB opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

