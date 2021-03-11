Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Update

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the February 11th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,002,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS DKMR remained flat at $$0.18 on Thursday. 1,327,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,914. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18.
Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile
