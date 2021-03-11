Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Short Interest Update

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the February 11th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,002,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DKMR remained flat at $$0.18 on Thursday. 1,327,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,914. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18.

Xtreme Fighting Championships Company Profile

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc operates as a mixed martial arts company. The company was formerly known as Duke Mountain Resources, Inc and changed its name to Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc in July 2020. Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Miramar Beach, Florida.

