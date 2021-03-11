Xuez (XUEZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $67,891.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Xuez has a market cap of $170,962.80 and approximately $67,891.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 251.8% against the dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,971,925 coins and its circulating supply is 4,005,491 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

