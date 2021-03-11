Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,837. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

XYL stock opened at $101.00 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.