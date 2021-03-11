XYO (XYO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $49,217.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One XYO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $49,217.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XYO has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

