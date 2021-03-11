Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark raised their price target on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

AUY opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,573,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,774 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 103,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 53,955 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.