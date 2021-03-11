Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the February 11th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Yangarra Resources stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised shares of Yangarra Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Yangarra Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.83.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.