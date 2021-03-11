Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.83.

OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. Yangarra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

