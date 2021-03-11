Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Upgraded by CIBC to “Outperform”

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Yangarra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.83.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.