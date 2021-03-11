Ycash (YEC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,301.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $18,301.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00254209 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00059747 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00085322 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,902,412 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

