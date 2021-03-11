yearn.finance II (YFII) Price Hits $1,054.18 on Exchanges

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. yearn.finance II has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One yearn.finance II token can now be purchased for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00508291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00065091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00073982 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.56 or 0.00591561 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00073616 BTC.

yearn.finance II Token Profile

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

yearn.finance II Token Trading

