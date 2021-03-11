Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Yext (NYSE:YEXT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

YEXT opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $232,016.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,296 shares of company stock worth $14,848,253 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after buying an additional 677,933 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,293,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 243,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth $16,538,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

