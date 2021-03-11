Yext’s (YEXT) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Yext (NYSE:YEXT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of YEXT opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Yext has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 13,640 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $232,016.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $159,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,337,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,157,169.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,296 shares of company stock worth $14,848,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,293,000 after purchasing an additional 73,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $16,538,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

