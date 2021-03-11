YGGDRASH Hits Market Capitalization of $3.59 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $31,296.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00694463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00027138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00034326 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,017,798,433 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

