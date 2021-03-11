YIELD App (YLD) Market Capitalization Tops $80.57 Million

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $80.57 million and $2.40 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 45% higher against the US dollar. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00052167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00697387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00066429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00036072 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 92,414,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,444,325 tokens. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

Buying and Selling YIELD App

