Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:YOKEY opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.52. Yokogawa Electric has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Get Yokogawa Electric alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut Yokogawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Europe, Russia, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through three segments: Industrial Automation and Control Business, Test and Measurement Business, and Aviation and Other Businesses.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Yokogawa Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yokogawa Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.