YOU COIN (YOU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $640,969.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $640,969.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00052111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.31 or 0.00715239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

YOU COIN Coin Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.