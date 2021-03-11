Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, a growth of 916.5% from the February 11th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yucaipa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,168,000.

Yucaipa Acquisition stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,012. Yucaipa Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

