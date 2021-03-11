Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). Amyris reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33).

AMRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 1,008.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,958 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 13,158,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,442 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $12,919,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,769,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 80.7% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,720 shares during the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

