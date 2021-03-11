Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Apache reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 246.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 413,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,578,106. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Motco lifted its position in Apache by 13,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

