Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.69 Million

Brokerages predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report sales of $78.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.46 million and the highest is $88.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $183.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $312.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.70 million to $360.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $340.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.37 million to $379.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

BSM stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 550,117 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 83.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 174,970 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $184,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

