Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.84 billion and the highest is $5.20 billion. Lennar posted sales of $4.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $25.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $26.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.90 billion to $29.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $91.60 on Thursday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

