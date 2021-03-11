Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post sales of $83.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.80 million and the lowest is $80.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $103.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $348.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.40 million to $350.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $376.30 million, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $385.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LXFR shares. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 50.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $590.30 million, a PE ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

