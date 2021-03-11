Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will post $336.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.18 million to $342.60 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $341.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. Sidoti started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,432.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $848,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,465 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,633,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MSA Safety by 1,923.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 349,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety by 18.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MSA Safety by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,934,000 after purchasing an additional 112,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $165.32 on Thursday. MSA Safety has a one year low of $83.57 and a one year high of $172.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

