Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.71. Navient posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NAVI opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in Navient by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Navient by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 38.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 402,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

