Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.44. PBF Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 106.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 307,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBFX opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 60.30%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

