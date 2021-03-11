Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $652.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,460,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $120.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.71. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

