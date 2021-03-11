Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Post -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the highest is ($0.44). SCYNEXIS reported earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.
SCYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.50.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
