Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Post -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the highest is ($0.44). SCYNEXIS reported earnings of ($1.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

SCYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $2,628,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

