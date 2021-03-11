Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million.

AZEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 508,585 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The AZEK by 22.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,448,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 450,069 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in The AZEK by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The AZEK by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 187,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,026. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.56. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $48.79.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

