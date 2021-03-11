Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.13 Million

Brokerages expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) will post sales of $337.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.44 million to $337.82 million. Vivint Smart Home reported sales of $303.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

