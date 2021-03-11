Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $74.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 2.2% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,428,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in WNS by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WNS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 10.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,051,000 after acquiring an additional 127,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after buying an additional 266,665 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

