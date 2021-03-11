Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Equities analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.66). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($3.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,394,895.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,804,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,916,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $519,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 577,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,003,751.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

