Zacks: Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.02). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.07) to ($4.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.18 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 18,333 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $933,883.02. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $243,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,368 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

