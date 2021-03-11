Zacks: Analysts Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the lowest is $2.82 billion. CSX also reported sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $11.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in CSX by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 201,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,656,000 after buying an additional 241,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $3,598,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

