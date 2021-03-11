Zacks: Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Brokerages forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. KeyCorp reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 308.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

