Zacks: Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 985,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,487,742. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $2,253,324.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 522,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,138,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after purchasing an additional 93,535 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 304,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

