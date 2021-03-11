Zacks: Analysts Expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RISE Education Cayman.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:REDU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 12,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,122. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.49.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.