Zacks: Analysts Expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RISE Education Cayman.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
RISE Education Cayman Company Profile
RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.
See Also: How dollar cost averaging works
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.