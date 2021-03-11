Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.16. BGSF reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of BGSF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 47,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,747. BGSF has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 million, a P/E ratio of 85.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 31,047 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BGSF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,323 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in BGSF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 456,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BGSF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.