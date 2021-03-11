Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $996.74 Million

Brokerages expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce $996.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $974.00 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVI. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 74,127 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 53,982 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.05.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

