Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.71 Million

Analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will report $19.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.51 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $89.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.66 million to $90.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $115.99 million, with estimates ranging from $115.38 million to $116.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18).

Several research firms recently issued reports on EAR. Bank of America began coverage on Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $54.57 on Thursday. Eargo has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.