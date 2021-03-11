Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to post earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. Owens Corning posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

OC stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Owens Corning by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

