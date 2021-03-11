Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce $150.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.70 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $109.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $566.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $569.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $604.74 million, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $615.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $1,373,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $71,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,943,823.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 541.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 31.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 105.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 104.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

