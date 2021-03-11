Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is $0.05. R1 RCM posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

R1 RCM stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.49. 34,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,172. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 305.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $293,640.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,671.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $488,774.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,205 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,589,000. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,700,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $57,173,000 after buying an additional 1,038,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1,975.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,606 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after buying an additional 824,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

