Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.55 Million

Brokerages expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to post $493.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.15 million and the lowest is $484.51 million. Roku reported sales of $320.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $356.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of -424.45 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $486.72.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total transaction of $397,596.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,729.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 770,515 shares of company stock worth $298,584,820 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Roku by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

