Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

SC opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,026,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

