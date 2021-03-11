Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $591.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report $591.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $522.50 million and the highest is $618.22 million. The Cheesecake Factory posted sales of $615.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

