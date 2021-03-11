Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report sales of $17.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.25 million and the highest is $25.55 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $19.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $131.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.34 million to $261.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $170.64 million, with estimates ranging from $109.57 million to $296.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

TBPH opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

