Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce sales of $175.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.80 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $172.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $528.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.81 million to $531.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $619.99 million, with estimates ranging from $608.48 million to $634.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilly’s.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of TLYS opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.77 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

